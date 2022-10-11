Shooter in ski mask gunned down man in northeast DC: police

Police say a man was gunned down in northeast D.C. early Tuesday morning by a person carrying a firearm and wearing a ski mask.

The shooting was reported around 6 a.m. in the 800 block of 21st Street.

Officers arrived and found the victim suffering from gunshot wounds. He was later pronounced dead.

In addition to wearing a ski mask, investigators say the suspect had on blue jeans. Anyone with information is asked to contact police.