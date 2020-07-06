‘She knows the city hurts with her:’ Mayor offers emotional reaction to family of child lost to gun violence

In the midst of the twin crises of the COVID-19 pandemic and protests against police brutality, D.C. residents were reminded of another, more familiar catastrophe when an 11-year-old child was killed by gunfire on July 4.

Davon McNeal was killed while retrieving a cell phone charger at a community cookout over the weekend.

The killing may remind some D.C. residents of the deaths of 10-year-old Makiyah Wilson and 11-year-old Karon Brown.

Speaking on Monday, D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser offered an emotional response to the epidemic of gun violence in the city.

“We’re dealing with a response to a health pandemic, to demonstrations brought on by outrage about an American people killed in the streets, representative of other Americans killed in the streets, and now we see our kids killing each other – over what? I guarantee when they find out what this is about, it’s going to be about nothing, it’s going to be about absolute nothing,” Bowser said.

The mayor stressed that gun violence itself is a pandemic face by D.C. residents.

“So the other pandemic that we have to respond to is just this sense of hopelessness with guns that will kill other kids,” she said.

The mayor talked to the victim’s mother over the weekend, offering her condolences.

“So when I spoke to Crystal and I spoke to John and his wife all I can really say is how sorry I am, how sorry I am that they lost this bright, beautiful boy, who should be doing what 11-year-old are doing. That’s what he should be doing. And because somebody senselessly shot up his neighborhood, he’s dead. It’s not a game, it’s not a video, he’s not coming back. It’s real bullets, real bullets kill children. So that’s hard to convey to a mom,” she said.

Bowser stressed, however, that she has the support of the District.

“She knows that the city hurts with her, and is with her, and we’re going to do everything we can to help her,” the mayor said.

The family is heavily involved in anti-violence activity in D.C.

The victim’s mother – Crystal McNeal – is a violence interrupter.

His grandfather, John Ayala, is a Guardian Angel.

The mayor – whose budge includes more than $800,000 in cuts to violence interruption programs – says that the budget alone will not present an answer to gun violence.

“People want it to stop. And sometimes they think I can make it stop, the police chief can make it stop, a violence interrupter can make it stop. And to have this confluence of having an event sponsored by violence interrupters, and you have the child of a violence interrupter killed,” Bowser said.

The mayor said there isn’t a magic answer in the budget that can eliminate the problem.

“I wish there were,” she said.

The authorities are offering a $25,000 reward for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the suspect responsible for Davon McNeal’s death.

