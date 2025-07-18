Shaq threatens to ‘punch’ RG3 over comments on Angel Reese 

The Brief Shaquille O'Neal claimed he will "punch’" Robert Griffin III after recent comments about Angel Reese. O’neal was enraged after Griffin reposted a racist edited photograph of Reese on July 10. Giffin posted the edit with a long message conveying his displeasure, but drew backlash for promoting the photo.



Basketball Hall-of-Famer Shaquille O'Neal and Former NFL star Robert Griffin III entered an internet feud, which escalated when O'Neal threatened to "punch" Griffin over comments on WNBA trailblazer Angel Reese.

What we know:

After Reese was announced as a cover athlete for NBA 2K26, a racist edit surfaced, depicting Reese as a monkey on the cover. Griffin reposted the picture with a long message, hoping to raise awareness for the racism conveyed. He drew backlash for magnifying the edit, prompting a strong reaction from O’Neal.

This is the original post from Griffin, posted on the social platform X on July 10.

The post sparked controversy, as people expressed displeasure with the intention of Griffin’s post. The main narrative of the comments claims Griffin posted the edit for "views" and could have published the post without promoting the edit.

In response to the post, O'Neal expressed his displeasure with Griffin on the Off the Record Podcast. O'Neal threatened Griffin and gave his stance on the rivalry between the WNBA stars.

What they're saying:

"RGIII, tweet another monkey post about my girl Angel Reese and I'm gonna punch you in your f---ing face. It's enough. I don't usually do stuff like this, but stop it, bro," O’Neal said. "You got your job, you got your podcast, leave my Angel Reese alone. I'm the one calling her and telling her not to respond, f---ing stop it. That's the last time. Thank you."

"That's not real hate," Shaq continued about Reese and Clark. "You look around at what's going on in this real country, that's hate. This is sports, I'm not supposed to like you. It's a shame that all the stuff you did in your life, you're gonna be remembered for your podcast. That should tell you you're not that f---ing great. I don't want to be remembered for 'Shaq's big podcast.' I do not. Like leaving those girls alone. You already spoke on it. Let it go. So what? He hates her. So f---ing what? I hate you now for messing with her. Now what? Say something about me."

Dig deeper:

This is not the first time Griffin has made controversial opinions on Reese. He has been vocal about the rivalry between Reese and Catlin Clark, which stems back to college. His comments often seem to ignite a divide between the two. He claimed ‘Reese and Clark hate each other’ on his podcast, Outta Pocket with RG3, on May 18.

O'Neal and Reese have a strong public relationship as she refers to him as "Uncle Shaq." The two are from the same alma mater, LSU. He has publicly given her guidance on handling the pressure and scrutiny of social media as a professional basketball player.