Shaboozey sets new record with 'A Bar Song (Tipsy)'
WASHINGTON, D.C. - Shaboozey sets a new record for longest running #1 song on the Billboard Hot 100 chart.
The Northern Virginia artist has remained on the Billboard charts for a record seventeen weeks at #1. A Bar Song (Tipsy) is officially the longest running #1 song of the decade.
Old Town Road by Lil Nas X and Billy Ray Cyrus held the #1 spot for nineteen weeks.
This all comes just days after the nominations for the 2025 Grammy Awards were released. Shaboozey received five nominations across several genre fields. He also earned a nod for best new artist.