Shaboozey graces People Magazine cover embracing 'Hot Guy Summer'

PEOPLE Magazine has deemed this summer a "Hot Guy Summer", as Shaboozey graced the cover.

The Woodbridge artist was recently on the magazine cover fully embracing the essence of a "Hot Guy Summer." He shared what keeps him coming and his desire to reach new heights.

"I want to outdo what I did last year. I want to outdo this song," the star told PEOPLE. "You’ll drive yourself crazy trying to compare or compete, but I want to continue to make music that people know across the world."

Shaboozey has managed to achieve a large amount of success on the Billboard charts, including 19 weeks at number one on the Billboard Hot 100. The song also holds the record for most weeks at number one on Billboard's Radio Songs chart.