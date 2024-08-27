Expand / Collapse search

Virginia artist Shaboozey sets new record with 'A Bar Song (Tipsy)'

Published  August 27, 2024 1:46pm EDT
Shaboozey's hit song 'A Bar Song (Tipsy)' becomes the longest running #1 single of 2024 on the Hot 100.

WASHINGTON - Northern Virginia artist, Shaboozey has been the longest running #1 single of 2024 on the Hot 100.

The Fairfax native's hit song "A Bar Song (Tipsy)" has been the #1 single of 2024 on the Hot 100 for seven weeks, surpassing "I Had Some Help" by Post Malone and Morgan Wallen.

With summer coming to a close, the top songs of the summer are starting to be named. Former President Obama shared his summer playlist which featured Shaboozey and an additional Virginia artist, Tommy Richman.

Richman's hit song "Million Dollar Baby" was released back in April and peaked at No. 2 on the US Billboard Hot 100. 