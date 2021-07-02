Severe weather leaves trail of damage around National Mall ahead of Fourth of July celebrations

The severe weather and storms that moved through the D.C. region Thursday night left a trail of damage around the National Mall just days before the nation's capital hosts its Fourth of July celebrations.

FOX 5's Melanie Alnwick was near Constitution Avenue and 15th Street Friday morning and says miles of security fencing was knocked down in the areas surrounding the National Mall by the storm. Alnwick says trees and branches were on the ground, portable toilets were tossed over and broken glass from street lights could be spotted from the downtown area to the Tidal Basin.

National Park Service spokesperson Mike Litterst said safety is the top priority at the National Mall. Crews will work on cleaning up downed tree limbs and blocked pathways and repairing any other damage before getting ready to prepare for the Fourth of July celebrations.

