Rain moves out Friday after night of severe weather; sunny near 80 degrees later in the day

Quite the dramatic finale to our heat wave Thursday as severe storms quickly developed and raked over the region with very significant wind damage, lightning and flooding!

Areas west of Interstate 95 seemed to get the brunt of the damage from Thursday's storms.

FOX 5’s Sue Palka says showers this morning will give way to partly sunny skies and a much more comfortable afternoon with high temperatures closer to 80.

As the afternoon progresses, the humidity levels should be noticeably lower which is a welcome break!

Friday night looks fantastic with temperatures in the low-60s. Looking ahead to the much anticipated Independence Day Weekend, other than a few showers on Saturday we look to stay dry and comfortable with temperatures ranging from 80 to 85 degrees! Happy 4th of July!

Stay with FOX 5 on the app and online for weather updates:

Get the latest FOX 5 forecast here.

Check the latest Closings and Delays

Download the FOX 5 DC News App for Local Breaking News and Weather

Download the FOX 5 Weather App

Check the latest weather radars

Stay up to date with the FOX 5 Weather Team on Twitter:

@fox5weather

@suepalkafox5dc

@TuckerFox5

@gwenfox5dc

@MikeTFox5

Advertisement

@caitlinrothfox5