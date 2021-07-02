Homes evacuated after downed tree, power lines spark fire in Takoma Park following night of storms

Several homes have been evacuated in the Takoma Park area of Montgomery County after a downed tree and power lines sparked an electrical fire Friday morning.

Montgomery County Fire and Rescue spokesperson Pete Piringer said the incident was reported around 5:30 a.m. near Sherman Avenue and Maple Avenue.

Piringer said a large tree fell and pulled power lines down onto a house sparking an electrical blaze. Several people were trapped in the home for a short time.

Occupants of that home and nearby homes were evacuated while firefighters but out the fire. No injuries have been reported.

Severe storms moved through the Washington, D.C. region Thursday night downing trees and causing power outages.

