Strong storms cause major damage across Maryland

Strong storms caused serious damage in Maryland Thursday. Trees were uprooted and power outages were reported across the area.

Chevy Chase took a big hit. One massive tree landed on a home as heavy winds came in from the east. A crane will have to be brought in for that clean-up.

Other neighbors told Fox 5 they had serious work ahead as well, with one tree even slamming into a car.

Just after 3:30p, Prince George's County fire units responded to the 14800 blk of Kimberwick Dr in Bowie for another tree down. At the scene, crews found a large tree that had slammed into a home. The tree did fall through the roof into a bedroom on the second floor, but luckily, no one was inside and there were no injuries.

According to officials, there are currently more than 39,000 power outages following the severe thunderstorm. More than 21,000 of those outages are reportedly in Prince George’s County alone. No estimated time of restoration has been reported.

