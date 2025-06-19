Severe storms threaten DC region Thursday; dry, hot weekend ahead
WASHINGTON - The Washington, D.C., area faces an enhanced risk of severe weather on Thursday afternoon, with strong storms expected as a cold front pushes through the region.
The day begins dry but humid, with patchy fog and morning temperatures in the 70s.
Storms sweep through
Timeline:
Showers may develop between noon and 2 p.m., followed by a higher chance of thunderstorms after 4 p.m.
A line of storms, potentially arriving between 5:30 and 6 p.m., could bring damaging wind gusts and heavy downpours.
Conditions are expected to clear quickly into the evening, accompanied by a slight dip in humidity.
Heat builds ahead
Summer officially begins Friday, bringing dry weather and highs in the upper-80s.
The weekend will be sunny and hot, with temperatures climbing into the 90s. Heat and humidity are expected to build next week, bringing a potential heatwave to the area.
