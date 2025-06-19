Expand / Collapse search

Severe storms threaten DC region Thursday; dry, hot weekend ahead

Published  June 19, 2025 5:36am EDT
DC weather: Showers and storms Thursday afternoon, evening

Another round of afternoon and evening showers and thunderstorms are expected in the D.C. region Thursday.

    • DC area faces enhanced risk of severe storms Thursday afternoon.
    • Damaging winds and heavy downpours are possible with a fast-moving line of storms.
    • Dry, sunny weather returns Friday, with 90s expected through the weekend.

WASHINGTON - The Washington, D.C., area faces an enhanced risk of severe weather on Thursday afternoon, with strong storms expected as a cold front pushes through the region.

The day begins dry but humid, with patchy fog and morning temperatures in the 70s. 

Storms sweep through

Timeline:

Showers may develop between noon and 2 p.m., followed by a higher chance of thunderstorms after 4 p.m. 

A line of storms, potentially arriving between 5:30 and 6 p.m., could bring damaging wind gusts and heavy downpours. 

Conditions are expected to clear quickly into the evening, accompanied by a slight dip in humidity.

Heat builds ahead

Summer officially begins Friday, bringing dry weather and highs in the upper-80s. 

The weekend will be sunny and hot, with temperatures climbing into the 90s. Heat and humidity are expected to build next week, bringing a potential heatwave to the area.

READ MORE: DC Heatwave: Will temperatures reach 100 degrees next week?

The Source: Information in this article comes from the FOX 5 Weather Team and the National Weather Service.

