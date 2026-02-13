Expand / Collapse search

Rhodeside Grill to close after 30 years in Arlington

Updated  February 13, 2026 7:37am EST
ARLINGTON, Va. - Rhodeside Grill, a longtime Arlington staple along Wilson Boulevard, will close its doors on Feb. 21 after three decades in business.

Owners say the building is slated for redevelopment and, without a long‑term lease, they decided it was time to move on. 

The restaurant plans to mark its final day with a celebration for employees and neighbors.

The Source: Information in this article comes from the Rhodeside Grill and FOX 5 reporting.

