Rhodeside Grill to close after 30 years in Arlington

Rhodeside Grill, a longtime Arlington staple along Wilson Boulevard, will close its doors on Feb. 21 after three decades in business.

Owners say the building is slated for redevelopment and, without a long‑term lease, they decided it was time to move on.

The restaurant plans to mark its final day with a celebration for employees and neighbors.

