Severe storms cause damage across DMV

Another round of severe storms blew through the D.C. region on Thursday, bringing down trees and power lines, and causing severe flooding.

At this time, there are no reports of serious injuries but there has been damage across the area.

Trees down across the region

Shocking video:

A FOX 5 viewer sent in video showing a huge tree crashing down on Connecticut Avenue near Davenport Street, NW.

Officials say a power line is also down and a woman is being evaluated for possible injuries.

It's not yet clear how long it will take crews to remove the tree or when the road will reopen. Drivers are encouraged to avoid the area at this time.

D.C. Fire and EMS also says a tree fell on unoccupied vehicles in the 3200 block of Ellicott Street. NW. No injuries were reported.

A fallen tree had Democracy Boulevard closed at Seven Locks Road down in Montgomery County.

Road closures

Major flooding:

Montgomery County Park Police say Sligo Creek Parkway is closed from Piney Branch to Maple Avenue due to flooding.

Meanwhile, heavy flooding shut down Tuckerman Lane between Coldstream Drive and Postoak Road.

Additionally, Beach Drive is closed from Cedar Lane to Franklin Street, and from Connecticut Avenue to Old Spring Road due to flooding.

MCPD officers say a traffic incident involving flooding also forced the closure of all lanes of MD-190 (River Road) at MD-191 (Bradley Boulevard). Drivers should expect significant delays in the area. There are also blockages on MD-189 (Falls Road) in the area of Potomac due to high waters.

In Bethesda, officials say Stokes Road at East Palmer and Gunnel is temporarily closed due to hazards from rising water. They say drivers should seek alternate routes.

Weekend forecast

What's next:

The worst of the weather is done for the evening.

Clouds and the threat for a few pop-up showers will remain through the overnight hours and into early Friday, but we're not expecting any widespread rainfall activity.

Cooler air is on the way—60s and 70s overnight. Humidity will stay moderately high though with drier air not arriving until later on Friday.

Friday:

There will be significantly cooler temperatures, with much of the region not making it out of the 70s during the afternoon. '

Drier air will lag the cooler temperatures by about a day though, so leaning towards a cloudier day with the threat for some scattered showers or drizzle appearing possible through much of the day.

It will be a better feeling but overall, not a great-looking day, though some late day sun is possible as drier air comes in.

Saturday:

Perfection—perhaps a few morning clouds, but trends will quickly be towards more sunshine as drier air arrives in the D.C. region.

Comfortable temperatures will highs around 80°F and low humidity. !

Sunday:

Another great afternoon. There will perhaps be a few more clouds on a northeast wind, but it should stay dry.

Highs in the lower 80s, comfortable with low humidity.