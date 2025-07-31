Flood Watch issued for DC Thursday as region braces for dangerous heat and thunderstorms

The Brief Flood Watch Thursday for D.C. area. Heat index up to 102 with midday storms. Flash flooding possible throughout the evening.



A Flood Watch is in effect from 2 p.m. Thursday through 2 a.m. Friday for Washington, D.C., and portions of Maryland and Virginia along the I-95 corridor, as heavy rain and thunderstorms threaten the region.

Heat index spikes

What we know:

Temperatures are expected to reach near 92 degrees on Thursday, with heat index values climbing as high as 102. The heat and humidity won’t let up, setting the stage for midday showers and storms with some capable of producing heavy downpours and damaging wind gusts.

Flood threat

FOX 5’s Tucker Barnes warns that flash flooding could be possible due to the excessive rainfall. Rainfall amounts in some of the strongest cells and areas that see training storms could see up to 4-6 inches, potentially leading to rivers, creeks, and low-lying areas to flood quickly. The National Weather Service urges residents to have a plan in place and be ready to move to higher ground if flash flood warnings are issued.

Friday brings relief, with cooler temperatures in the 70s, cloudy skies, and a chance of showers. Sunny skies and highs in the 80s return for the weekend.

