Severe storm threat possible west of DC Friday as wet weather pattern continues

Storms likely west and south of D.C. Friday. Flood Watch issued for parts of MD, VA and WV. Humid weekend with storms and temps in the 80s and 90s.



An unsettled weather pattern continues across the region Friday, bringing the threat of severe thunderstorms south and west of Washington, D.C.

Storm risk Friday

High humidity is expected, though temperatures will ease slightly with highs in the mid-to-upper-80s. After a warm start, isolated pop-up storms may develop in the immediate D.C. area, especially along I-95 and through central Maryland and northern Virginia, beginning Friday afternoon and lasting into the evening.

FOX 5’s Taylor Grenda reports a higher risk of severe storms west and south of the District, with potential for damaging wind gusts, heavy rain, and flooding.

A Flood Watch is in effect from this afternoon through the evening for parts of western Maryland, central Virginia, and eastern West Virginia, where several inches of rain could lead to flash flooding.

Hot, humid weekend

What we know:

The humid, unsettled weather pattern will linger across the region through the weekend, bringing chances for scattered showers and thunderstorms both Saturday and Sunday.

Temperatures are expected to reach the 80s on Saturday and climb into the 90s by Sunday.

