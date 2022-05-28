Several Orange Line Metro stations close until September for construction

Starting Saturday, five Metro stations along the Orange Line will close for construction that is expected to take several months.

Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority officials said the New Carrollton, Landover, Cheverly, Deanwood and Minnesota Avenue stations will close for platform reconstruction and station improvements from Saturday, May 28 until Monday, September 5.

The construction is part of the final phase of Metro’s Platform Improvement Project that focuses on reconstructing aging concrete platforms at 20 stations throughout the system. During this final phase, reconstruction work will focus on the New Carrollton, Landover and Cheverly stations. Metro said the closures will also allow crews to conduct additional station improvement work at the Deanwood and Minnesota Avenue stations.

To help customers get around during the closures, Metro is providing free shuttle bus service and parking along the impacted routes.

Here's a list of the impacts the construction project is expected to have:

Weekday Service

No rail service between Stadium-Armory and New Carrollton.

New Carrollton, Landover, Cheverly, Deanwood, and Minnesota Avenue stations closed.

Orange Line trains will operate between Vienna and Stadium-Armory.

MARC and Amtrak service at New Carrollton will not be impacted.

Weekend Service

No Orange, Blue and Silver line rail service between Stadium-Armory and New Carrollton/Benning Road.

New Carrollton, Landover, Cheverly, Deanwood, and Minnesota Avenue stations closed.

Orange Line trains operate between Vienna and Ballston. Customers should transfer to/from the Silver Line at Ballston to continue their trip.

Blue and Silver line trains will operate in two segments; Between Largo Town Center and Benning Road; and Between Stadium-Armory and Franconia-Springfield/Wiehle-Reston East.

READ MORE: Metro service reduced after nearly half of its train operators have expired recertification

Free Shuttle Bus Service

Weekdays

Local shuttle service between New Carrollton, Landover, Cheverly, Deanwood and Minnesota Avenue stations every 15-20 minutes.

Express 1 service between New Carrollton, Landover and Stadium-Armory stations every 10-15 minutes.

Express 2 service between Deanwood, Minnesota Avenue and Stadium-Armory stations every 10-15 minutes.

Weekends

Local shuttle service between New Carrollton, Landover, Cheverly, Deanwood, Minnesota Avenue and Stadium-Armory.

Express 1 service with limited stops at New Carrollton, Landover and Stadium-Armory.

Express 2 service with limited stops at Deanwood, Minnesota Avenue and Stadium-Armory.

Local service between Benning Road and Stadium-Armory.

PAST METRO COVERAGE: WMATA GM/CEO Paul Wiedefeld retires month early; COO Leader resigns

Parking

During this time, parking will be free for Metro customers at the Landover, Cheverly, and Deanwood stations.

Parking will also be free at the New Carrollton and Minnesota Avenue stations, but it will only be for Metro customers using a SmarTrip card. The non-rider parking fee will continue to be charged for non-Metro customers.

Portions of the Park & Ride and Kiss & Ride lots at the five impacted Orange Line stations are closed.

Metro will continue to post updates on the construction and resulting shutdowns throughout the summer. You can visit this website to get the latest information.

According to Metro, the Platform Improvement Project is dedicated to making stations safer and more accessible for all customers by fixing deteriorated platforms and making improvements that will enhance the customer experience. These include adding new slip-resistant tiles, brighter energy-efficient LED lighting, larger digital display screens, new stainless-steel platform shelters with power outlets and new surveillance systems.