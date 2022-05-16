Metro service reduced after nearly half of its train operators have expired recertification

Metro officials say service has been reduced temporarily after nearly half of their rail operators have lapsed recertification.

The expired recertification includes classroom instruction, supervised testing in the rail yards and testing on the mainline.

Metro said they have removed 72 train operators from service who became out of compliance prior to May 2021.

Officials say Green and Yellow line service will be reduced to every 20 minutes and extra trains may not be available

Riders can expect the disruptions to continue until the end of May.

"The WMATA Board of Directors received a safety briefing on Thursday that included learning that nearly half of all rail operators had lagging recertifications," said WMATA Board Chair Paul C. Smedberg in a statement. "The Board finds this unacceptable and extremely disappointing. We support Metro management’s decision to immediately remove from service operators who became out of compliance more than a year ago as a first step. The Board directed Metro management to provide a full accounting of how and why this occurred and develop a plan to ensure it is remedied as fast as possible."