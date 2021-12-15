Server at Maryland diner gets $4K tip; second time at same diner in a week
COLUMBIA, M.d. (FOX 5 DC) - For the second time in a week at the same Maryland diner, another server has received a big tip – nearly four times the amount as the first $910 tip.
The generous monetary gifts have employees and customers buzzing at the Silver Diner in Columbia.
The waitress who received the $4,000 tip, Tori Locher, says the surprise cash comes after just a few months on the job. She says she started working at the diner after the pandemic led to her salary as a teacher being cut.
The customer who gave the tip goes by David. Locher tells FOX 5 he said he works in the financial industry.
Silver Diner says since Locher started, she has had several regular customers who request her section.
The 23-year-old says she’ll use the money to go back to school and ultimately open her own skincare business.