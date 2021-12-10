Maryland waitress receives a nearly $1,000 tip in cash

A server at the Silver Diner in Columbia received an early Christmas gift this year – a several hundred dollar tip.

Roxana Salinas, who has been with the company for seven years, tells FOX 5 she received a $910 tip this week.

She said it happened Wednesday when a group came in and ordered coffee.

Roxana says she would check back in with the group every now and then as she was serving other tables to see if they wanted food, but they still only wanted coffee.

She says their check was around $25, so she was shocked when they handed her a cash tip of $910, the most she’s seen in her years working at Silver Diner.

"They said Roxana...we want to tell you something, we want to thank you for your service, you were excellent, you were so sweet, so friendly and because you deserve this, we’re going to give you an extra tip." Salinas said. "I saw all the cash…and I said are you serious? Is this real for sure? They said yes, this is for you."

Roxana told FOX 5 the money came at the perfect time since she just moved into a new place with her boyfriend. She adds she also needed to send money to her family back home in El Salvador for Christmas.

"I started crying, I said thank you very much you have no idea how much this will help me." Salinas said. "They started crying and said Roxana you just made us cry and they got up and they hugged me. It was so beautiful besides the money they are full of love."