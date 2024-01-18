Sentencing postponed for ex-LCPS Superintendent Scott Ziegler

A Loudoun County judge postponed sentencing against former Loudoun County Public Schools superintendent Scott Ziegler.

In September 2023, Ziegler was tried and convicted by a jury for retaliation against an LCPS special education teacher. He was found guilty of a class one misdemeanor.

The judge postponed sentencing on Thursday, saying he wanted to review written arguments provided by Ziegler’s defense attorney and the attorney general’s office.

At the center of what the judge is looking at — did Ziegler knowingly commit the crime of retaliation?

Ziegler’s counsel argued in court Thursday that there’s no precedent on how to punish for the offense Ziegler is convicted of because typically it is not elevated to this level. There were also lengthy arguments on both sides regarding a jury instruction on determining intent.

While Ziegler was found guilty, what was being argued Thursday was if he knowingly committed retaliation by firing a Loudoun County Public Schools special education teacher who testified before a grand jury.

The judge said he would email all involved on the next steps, including the date for a possible ruling and sentencing.

The maximum punishment Ziegler could face is 12 months in jail and a $2,500 fine.

Ziegler was fired last year after an alarming special grand jury report detailed how LCPS mishandled school sexual assaults.





