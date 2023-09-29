Former LCPS superintendent Scott Ziegler found guilty of class one misdemeanor

Former Loudoun County superintendent Scott Ziegler was found guilty of a class one misdemeanor for the retaliatory firing of a school teacher.

According to officials, Ziegler faces up to 12 months in jail, and or a $2,500 fine. His sentencing is scheduled for January 4th, 2024.

"Justice has finally been served in Loudoun County. Nearly two years ago, Loudoun County Public Schools and the Loudoun County School Board were thrown into the public spotlight for all the wrong reasons. One of the casualties of their neglect and mismanagement led to the retaliatory firing of a dedicated and caring school teacher. Today, my office brought a measure of justice for Erin Brooks. The Office of the Attorney General will always be a voice for victims, and we’re grateful for the jury’s verdict," said Attorney General Jason Miyares.

This comes after an investigation into how Loudoun County Public Schools handled two sexual assault incidents in 2021 while Ziegler was in charge.

Ziegler was in court earlier this week, where jury members heard testimony from multiple former and current staff members of Loudoun County Public Schools.

Most of the testimony delivered Wednesday came from a former special education teacher who testified before the grand jury in 2022.