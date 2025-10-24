Senate rejects both GOP, Democrat bills that would pay some federal workers amid shutdown

The Senate voted down two different bills on Thursday that would help pay federal workers -- one backed by the GOP and one backed by the Democrats.

Both failed as the parties remain deadlocked in their stances amid what has become, as of now, a three-week government shutdown.

Both Republicans and Democrats are deflecting blame as many federal employees are set to miss their first full paycheck at the end of this week.

Divide remains

What we know:

The government shutdown stretched into its 23rd day Thursday, becoming the second-longest in U.S. history, after Senate Democrats blocked a 12th Republican attempt to reopen the government Wednesday afternoon.

The back and forth comes as the two parties are at a protracted impasse with no signs of either side giving in.

Democrats say they won’t vote to reopen the government until Republicans negotiate with them on extending expiring subsidies under the Affordable Care Act .

Republicans say they won’t negotiate on the subsidies until Democrats vote to reopen the government. Trump is mostly disengaged and headed to Asia in the coming days.

While both sides maintain that they are committed to helping federal workers receive regular paychecks, there are no signs the government shutdown will come to and it's unclear when next vote will come.

Essential services start to dwindle

Big picture view:

As Congress is unable to agree on a way forward, money for essential services could soon reach a crisis point.

Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy said Thursday that his message to air traffic controllers during the government shutdown is "come to work, even if you do not get a paycheck."

Duffy said that air traffic controllers will miss their first full paycheck on Tuesday and that some are having to make choices to pay the mortgage and other bills, at times by taking a second job.

"I cannot guarantee you your flight is going to be on time. I cannot guarantee your flight is not going to be cancelled," Duffy said.

Payments for federal food and heating assistance could also run out soon, along with funding for Head Start preschool programs , several states have warned.