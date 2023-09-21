Second suspect arrested in Hyattsville stalking and murder case

A second person is behind bars in a case where two brothers were stalked to their Hyattsville-area home. One of the two brothers was shot and killed over what police say was a "robbery."

Investigators say the two brothers went to a check-cashing business called Ever Payer on University Boulevard back on Friday, April 14th.

One brother left with around $800 – the other left with $1,130.

Rudy Perez Guitierrez, 24, was shot and killed after a struggle with the suspected robber. His brother was also shot but survived.

Alex Quinteros, 28, of Takoma Park, was arrested on murder charges a few days after the fatal shooting.

Police arrested 30-year-old Karen Andrade just this past Tuesday. She is also facing first-degree murder and stalking charges in addition to several other offenses.

Andrade was questioned with the suspected shooter several months ago. Court documents say she told police the two were at Pho 75 for a couple of hours and then went home. Pho 75 is a restaurant in the shopping plaza right next to the check-cashing business the victims had visited.

However, police say that account was refuted by surveillance video and cell phone tower pings. Court documents stated surveillance video showed Andrade’s white Honda Accord following the victims from the check-cashing business to an AutoZone and then to Three Brothers restaurant in Hyattsville before following the victims to their home at the 2100 block of Guilford Rd.

The neighbors we spoke with Friday were very happy to hear of the second arrest, even if it did come five months later. One man, who asked not to be identified, told FOX 5 that neighbors were terrified of also being targeted.

"I was sitting on my couch when it happened. I saw the gunshot, and thought it was fireworks. And I looked through the window and I saw the guy was running," said the man, "They cannot just get away with that. I mean, life is life, and no one can just come and take it away from you … Some other countries may have bad perspectives about Latinos but we're honest. We work hard."

Image 1 of 3 ▼ Karen Andrade

Prince George's County State's Attorney Aisha Braveboy says part of the five-month period had to do with more investigation needed to prove all involved and that this arrest shows investigators will not stop.

"Unfortunately, we have seen this, not only in Hispanic communities, but low-income communities – but individuals who know that there are individuals out there who are relying on these types of companies – check cashing companies, they know they know they are relying on them in order to feed their families," said States Attorney Braveboy, "Anyone who is involved with a crime will be held accountable."

Braveboy suggests cashing checks in the morning to possibly increase safety while also encouraging everyone to be mindful of their surroundings.

Court documents revealed Andrade dropped off the suspected shooter and helped him flee with the murder weapon after he shot both victims, indicating she is responsible for both the murder and attempted murder.

Andrade is now being held without bond.