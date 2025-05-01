Second protective order discovered in Kilmar Abrego Garcia deportation case

The Brief Federal judge weighs contempt charges as deportation efforts for Abrego Garcia face scrutiny. Second protective order surfaces, alleging abuse; family reportedly sought counseling. Senator Van Hollen highlights legal and procedural concerns in deportation case.



New details have surfaced in the case of Kilmar Abrego Garcia, a Maryland man mistakenly deported to El Salvador, as efforts to secure his return continue. A federal judge has authorized depositions of Trump administration officials while weighing potential contempt charges for not facilitating his return to the United States.

Protective order allegations emerge

What we know:

Meanwhile, a second protective order filed against Abrego Garcia by his wife, Jennifer Vasquez, has surfaced. In the August 2020 order, Vasquez accused him of locking their children in a room, physically abusing her, and threatening to kill her. A separate protective order was filed in 2021, after which the couple reportedly sought counseling. Jennifer later opted not to pursue civil actions further.

Maryland Senator Chris Van Hollen emphasized that the case is about upholding the rule of law and due process. In a letter to President Donald Trump, Van Hollen highlighted that El Salvador's Vice President stated the country has no legal basis to detain Abrego Garcia or others in similar situations. The Vice President stated that El Salvador's arrangement with the U.S. involves hosting deportees in exchange for payment.

During an Oval Office interview, Trump acknowledged he had the authority to bring Abrego Garcia back to Maryland but said he would not, describing him as "not an innocent, wonderful gentleman from Maryland."

The fight to return Abrego Garcia to the U.S. remains ongoing.

