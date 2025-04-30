Second protective order filed by wife of Kilmar Abrego Garcia uncovered

New court documents revealed that the wife of Kilmar Abrego Garcia — the Maryland man mistakenly deported to El Salvador by the Trump administration — filed more than one protective order against him.

What we know:

About two weeks ago, FOX 5 learned that Jennifer Vasquez, the wife of Kilmar Abrego Garcia filed a protective order against him in May 2021. She accused her husband of punching and scratching her.

That court order was later dropped after she said, "I acted out of caution after a disagreement with Kilmar by seeking a civil protective order in case things escalated — things did not escalate."

But in new documents obtained by FOX News, we’re finding out that was not the first time she sought a protective order against her husband.

The backstory:

In August 2020, Vasquez accused Abrego Garcia of physically abusing and threatening to kill her, adding that police were called to the house.

In the document, she says Garcia locked their three kids in the room during a disagreement followed by a 911 call. When officers arrived, she told them that her husband had acted violently and broke her phone in front of them.

She also said that she had a recording of her husband saying if he kills her "no one can do anything to him."

FOX 5 did reach out to Prince George’s County police to get more information about that 911 call back in August 2020. They said they are looking into it and will get back to us.

FOX 5 was also able to get in touch with Jennifer Vasquez for comment on this second protective order. She directed us to CASA, a community organization that has been representing her, for a statement.

Dig deeper:

All of this comes just a day after President Donald Trump said in an interview that he "could" bring Garcia back home to Maryland but he wouldn’t, saying he "is not an innocent, wonderful gentleman from Maryland."

Garcia is currently in prison in El Salvador where he's originally from.

The Trump administration has accused Garcia of being a gang member but Garcia’s lawyers say he isn't and has never been charged with a crime.

The Department of Homeland Security issued a statement on Wednesday, saying that Abrego Garcia is suspected of human trafficking incident and maintains its accusations that he is an MS-13 gang member.

"The facts are clear: Kilmar Abrego Garcia is a violent illegal alien who abuses women and children. He had no business being in our country and we are proud to have deported this violent thug," Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin said in a statement. "We have now found two petitions for protection against him, in addition to the fact that he entered the country illegally and is a confirmed member of MS-13. Our country is safer with him gone."