Convicted sex offender accused of killing probation officer in Chevy Chase arrested

Police have apprehended a registered sex offender accused of killing a Maryland Parole and Probation agent in Chevy Chase Friday.

Emanuel Edward Sewell, 54, was taken into custody while traveling on I-64 near Hurricane, W. Va.

He was wanted for the murder of 33-year-old Officer Davis Martinez.

Montgomery County police say just before 6 p.m. on Friday, May 31, officers responded to a home in the 2800 block of Terrace Drive to conduct a welfare check after Martinez didn't report back to the agency.

READ MORE: Man found dead in Chevy Chase home

When they arrived, they saw a state-issued vehicle belonging to the probation officer parked outside of the apartment complex. Upon further investigation, the agent was found inside of Sewell's apartment with multiple injuries. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Sewell was not inside the home at the time and police have not yet found him.

Sewell was on mandatory release after serving 25 out of 29 years of his sentence. He was due to come off of the conditions of his release in October 2025. Montgomery County officials say he had at least one other agent before having Martinez as his agent.

Police informed the public that Sewell was likely driving a gray 2017 Hyundai Elantra with Maryland handicapped plates 936-61HT, and that he may have had the agent’s badge. He was considered an armed and dangerous suspect.

U.S. Marshalls Task Force officers conducted a traffic stop on I-64 and ultimately placed Sewell in custody. He is charged with second-degree murder.