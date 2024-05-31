Man found dead in Chevy Chase home

article

Montgomery County police are investigating the death of a man found in a Chevy Chase residence Friday evening.

Authorities were called to an apartment complex on Terrace Drive at approximately 5:54 p.m. for a welfare check. Upon arrival, officers discovered a deceased adult male inside the home.

The Major Crimes Division is handling the investigation. The body will be transported to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner, where an autopsy will be conducted to determine the cause and manner of death.

No further details were immediately available as the investigation continues.

