Search for Mamta Kafle Bhatt: police receive 'helpful' tip in case of missing Virginia mom

A new lead could assist police in their search for 28-year-old Mamta Kafle, a Virginia mother and nurse who has been missing for over a month.

On Tuesday, the Manassas Park Police Department announced via Facebook that someone had come forward with "helpful information" regarding the case.

The department is now seeking anyone who had contact with or spoke to Kafle’s husband, Naresh Bhatt, between July 28 and Aug. 5, 2024, to gather more information.

In their statement, they also encouraged anyone who has not yet spoken with detectives to contact the department at 703-361-1136.

Kafle was last seen on July 31, and her disappearance has since escalated into a critical missing person case.

Police have conducted multiple searches in Manassas, focusing on areas such as the Blooms Crossing Community, Manassas Christian School, Camp Carondelet, and parts of Blooms Park.

According to a timeline released by authorities, Kafle was last seen on July 27 at UVA Health Prince William Medical Center. She spoke to a friend the following day and was last seen by her husband, Naresh Bhatt, on July 31. On August 2, police conducted a welfare check at the couple’s residence, but Bhatt declined to report his wife as missing at that time. He officially reported her missing on Aug. 5, after which the case was elevated to an "involuntary/critical missing" status.

Bhatt has since been arrested on a felony charge of concealing a dead body in connection with his wife’s disappearance. He is accused of killing Kafle and remains in jail. Prosecutors are continuing to gather evidence, including phone records, while Bhatt’s defense team has requested a speedy trial.

Crime scene investigators have shared photos from the couple’s home that show bloodstains in the bedroom and bathroom.

Bhatt has waived his right to both a grand jury trial and a preliminary hearing, signaling his desire for the case to move forward swiftly.

The investigation remains ongoing.