School closures: DC, Maryland & Virginia closings and delays for Tuesday, January 16

Updated January 16, 2024 5:36PM
FOX 5 Weather forecast for Tuesday, January 16

Tucker Barnes has the FOX 5 Weather forecast for Tuesday, January 16.

WASHINGTON - Many school systems in the Washington, D.C., Maryland and Virginia regions were closed Tuesday after the D.C. area saw its first significant snowfall in years. 

Here’s the updated list of school closings, delays, and early dismissals in Washington, D.C., Maryland, and Virginia.

Photos of snow around the DMV

FOX 5 viewers have been sending in photos of snow in their areas all day!

READ MORE: DMV snow forecast: What to expect as snow moves out of region

How to stay safe on the roads when there's snow

Area police saw a lot of spin outs in this morning’s icy and snowy conditions. We’ve got our FOX 5’s Stephanie Ramirez live in Rockville speaking with a driving expert on what to do – and most importantly, what not to do hitting the roadways.

