School closings, delays in DC, Maryland, Virginia for Thursday, February 13

Some schools and court districts are closed or delayed on Thursday, February 13, following the latest round of winter weather.

Stay with the FOX 5 Weather Team for the latest forecast updates and check the updated list of closings and delays. The FOX LOCAL app is your source for live FOX 5 DC weather updates. Click here to download.

READ MORE: Snow totals for DC, Maryland, Virginia & West Virginia for February 11 & 12

Full list of school closings and delays