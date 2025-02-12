Snow totals for DC, Maryland, Virginia & West Virginia for February 11 & 12
WASHINGTON - A blast of winter weather brought snow to Washington, D.C., Maryland, Virginia and West Virginia on Tuesday.
Here are the latest snow totals from the National Weather Service.
District of Columbia (DC) snow totals for February 11 & 12:
Anacostia SSE: 6.1 inches (10:00 PM, 2/11) - Trained Spotter
US Capitol: 5.3 inches (9:22 PM, 2/11) - Trained Spotter
Washington 1 E: 4.6 inches (10:00 PM, 2/11) - Trained Spotter
Anacostia 1 S: 4.5 inches (10:18 PM, 2/11) - Trained Spotter
Maryland snow totals for February 11 & 12:
Allegany County:
Ridgeley 1 NW: 1.5 inches (9:19 PM, 2/11) - Trained Spotter
Anne Arundel County:
Galesville 4 WSW: 7.0 inches (11:22 PM, 2/11) - Broadcast Media
Deale 1 NE: 6.0 inches (8:00 PM, 2/11) - Trained Spotter
Highland Beach 1 SSW: 5.5 inches (10:10 PM, 2/11) - Trained Spotter
Chelsea Beach: 4.8 inches (3:15 AM, 2/12) - Trained Spotter
Hillsmere Shores 1 N: 4.5 inches (9:55 PM, 2/11) - Trained Spotter
Crofton 2 NNE: 4.2 inches (9:15 PM, 2/11) - NWS Employee
Cape St. Claire: 4.0 inches (7:48 PM, 2/11) - Trained Spotter
BWI Airport: 3.8 inches (1:00 AM, 2/12) - Official NWS Obs
Eastport 1 SSW: 3.8 inches (8:30 PM, 2/11) - Trained Spotter
Glen Burnie 1 WSW: 3.6 inches (10:28 PM, 2/11) - Trained Spotter
Cape St. Claire 1 SS: 1.5 inches (8:40 PM, 2/11) - Trained Spotter
Baltimore County:
Edgemere SE: 4.2 inches (12:27 AM, 2/12) - Trained Spotter
Edgemere 2 SW: 3.5 inches (11:28 PM, 2/11) - Broadcast Media
Timonium: 3.4 inches (2:13 AM, 2/12) - Public
Glyndon 1 WSW: 3.3 inches (4:51 AM, 2/12) - Trained Spotter
McDonogh 1 SSE: 3.0 inches (8:56 PM, 2/11) - Trained Spotter
Perry Hall: 2.7 inches (11:17 PM, 2/11) - Public
Chase: 2.5 inches (8:59 PM, 2/11) - Trained Spotter
Cockeysville 1 N: 2.5 inches (1:13 AM, 2/12) - Broadcast Media
Upper Falls 2 SW: 2.5 inches (9:24 PM, 2/11) - Trained Spotter
Long Green 2 NW: 2.0 inches (9:10 PM, 2/11) - Trained Spotter
Bentley Springs 1 E: 1.0 inches (8:10 PM, 2/11) - Trained Spotter
Baltimore City:
Arlington 2 E: 4.0 inches (2:57 AM, 2/12) - Broadcast Media
Arlington 2 ESE: 2.4 inches (9:58 PM, 2/11) - Broadcast Media
Pimlico SE: 1.5 inches (7:30 PM, 2/11) - Trained Spotter
Calvert County:
Prince Frederick 1 S: 7.6 inches (10:10 PM, 2/11) - Trained Spotter
Huntingtown SW: 6.8 inches (7:45 PM, 2/11) - Trained Spotter
Lusby ESE: 5.0 inches (7:35 PM, 2/11) - Trained Spotter
North Beach 2 WNW: 5.0 inches (7:50 PM, 2/11) - CoCoRaHS
Carroll County:
Sykesville 1 NNW: 3.3 inches (4:30 AM, 2/12) - NWS Employee
Gamber 1 WNW: 1.9 inches (11:08 PM, 2/11) - CoCoRaHS
Millers 4 NE: 1.9 inches (12:23 AM, 2/12) - Co-Op Observer
Watersville 1 N: 1.8 inches (8:00 PM, 2/11) - Trained Spotter
Taneytown NE: 1.2 inches (10:15 PM, 2/11) - Trained Spotter
Linwood 2 SE: 1.0 inches (9:07 PM, 2/11) - Trained Spotter
Charles County:
Dentsville 1 SW: 8.7 inches (1:30 AM, 2/12) - Trained Spotter
White Plains: 8.6 inches (11:23 PM, 2/11) - Public
Port Tobacco Village: 8.6 inches (11:45 PM, 2/11) - Emergency Manager
Waldorf 2 W: 6.9 inches (8:57 PM, 2/11) - Trained Spotter
St. Charles 1 ENE: 6.0 inches (11:13 PM, 2/11) - Trained Spotter
Hughesville 3 NNE: 5.5 inches (9:05 PM, 2/11) - Trained Spotter
Frederick County:
Bloomfield 2 WSW: 1.5 inches (8:00 PM, 2/11) - NWS Employee
New Market 2 NW: 1.5 inches (8:30 PM, 2/11) - CoCoRaHS
Garrett County:
Grantsville 5 W: 3.5 inches (4:00 AM, 2/12) - Dept of Highways
Deer Park 6 NE: 2.0 inches (10:00 PM, 2/11) - Trained Spotter
Accident 4 SE: 1.2 inches (7:56 PM, 2/11) - Public
Harford County:
Aberdeen Proving Ground: 3.7 inches (3:24 AM, 2/12) - Trained Spotter
Churchville 1 N: 3.3 inches (2:40 AM, 2/12) - Trained Spotter
Bel Air: 3.0 inches (2:16 AM, 2/12) - Trained Spotter
Forest Hill 1 NNW: 2.4 inches (12:01 AM, 2/12) - Trained Spotter
Norrisville 1 WSW: 2.4 inches (9:50 PM, 2/11) - CoCoRaHS
Forest Hill 3 SW: 1.6 inches (8:15 PM, 2/11) - Trained Spotter
Holly Corner 2 E: 1.6 inches (8:15 PM, 2/11) - Trained Spotter
Howard County:
Simpsonville E: 5.0 inches (1:30 AM, 2/12) - Trained Spotter
Simpsonville 1 SSE: 4.6 inches (12:00 AM, 2/12) - Trained Spotter
Laurel 2 N: 4.0 inches (1:00 AM, 2/12) - Trained Spotter
Columbia: 3.7 inches (10:29 PM, 2/11) - NWS Employee
Elkridge 2 W: 3.4 inches (10:00 PM, 2/11) - Trained Spotter
Laurel 1 NNE: 3.0 inches (9:00 PM, 2/11) - CoCoRaHS
Savage 1 ESE: 3.0 inches (8:15 PM, 2/11) - Trained Spotter
Gaither 2 SSE: 2.7 inches (11:40 PM, 2/11) - Trained Spotter
Oella 2 NNE: 2.5 inches (12:10 AM, 2/12) - Trained Spotter
Sykesville 2 SSE: 2.5 inches (9:00 PM, 2/11) - Trained Spotter
Ellicott City: 2.2 inches (8:26 PM, 2/11) - Broadcast Media
Montgomery County:
Four Corners 1 N: 6.0 inches (9:42 PM, 2/11) - Public
Wheaton 1 NW: 5.1 inches (12:00 AM, 2/12) - Trained Spotter
Garrett Park 1 ENE: 5.0 inches (11:25 PM, 2/11) - Trained Spotter
Kensington: 5.0 inches (10:15 PM, 2/11) - CoCoRaHS
Bethesda: 5.0 inches (9:42 PM, 2/11) - Emergency Manager
Rockville: 4.9 inches (4:34 AM, 2/12) - Public
Norbeck 2 E: 4.8 inches (11:13 PM, 2/11) - Public
Somerset 1 ENE: 4.3 inches (8:00 PM, 2/11) - Trained Spotter
Rockville 1 SSE: 4.1 inches (10:30 PM, 2/11) - Trained Spotter
Olney: 4.0 inches (12:35 AM, 2/12) - Trained Spotter
Silver Spring: 4.0 inches (8:02 PM, 2/11) - Trained Spotter
Takoma Park: 4.0 inches (8:12 PM, 2/11) - Emergency Manager
Norbeck 1 ESE: 3.6 inches (9:55 PM, 2/11) - CoCoRaHS
Spencerville WSW: 3.5 inches (9:31 PM, 2/11) - Trained Spotter
Montgomery Village 3: 3.4 inches (9:30 PM, 2/11) - Trained Spotter
Poolesville NE: 3.2 inches (10:35 PM, 2/11) - Trained Spotter
Boyds 1 SE: 3.2 inches (11:30 PM, 2/11) - Trained Spotter
Clarksburg: 3.0 inches (8:38 PM, 2/11) - Emergency Manager
Gaithersburg: 3.0 inches (8:38 PM, 2/11) - Emergency Manager
Montgomery Village 1: 2.6 inches (9:00 PM, 2/11) - CoCoRaHS
Gaithersburg 1 SW: 2.5 inches (8:25 PM, 2/11) - Trained Spotter
Prince George's County:
Andrews AFB 2 E: 6.8 inches (11:00 PM, 2/11) - Trained Spotter
New Carrollton 1 E: 5.4 inches (1:31 AM, 2/12) - Public
Greenbelt 1 N: 5.0 inches (11:20 PM, 2/11) - CoCoRaHS
Hyattsville: 3.3 inches (7:51 PM, 2/11) - Emergency Manager
St. Mary's County:
Callaway 2 W: 8.0 inches (3:45 AM, 2/12) - Trained Spotter
California 2 W: 6.0 inches (8:15 PM, 2/11) - Trained Spotter
Compton 3 SSE: 5.0 inches (7:20 PM, 2/11) - Trained Spotter
Washington County:
Hancock 1 ESE: 1.1 inches (9:45 PM, 2/11) - Trained Spotter
Boonsboro 3 NNE: 1.1 inches (8:00 PM, 2/11) - Trained Spotter
Virginia snow totals for February 11 & 12:
Albemarle County:
Hollymead 1 ENE: 8.0 inches (12:29 AM, 2/12) - Trained Spotter
Earlysville 2 WNW: 7.8 inches (12:37 AM, 2/12) - Trained Spotter
White Hall 3 ESE: 7.7 inches (11:05 PM, 2/11) - Trained Spotter
Boyd Tavern 1 S: 6.3 inches (7:30 PM, 2/11) - Trained Spotter
Arlington County:
Falls Church 1 E: 6.5 inches (12:20 AM, 2/12) - Trained Spotter
Reagan National Apt: 6.3 inches (1:00 AM, 2/12) - Official NWS Obs
Rosslyn 1 S: 5.5 inches (10:50 PM, 2/11) - Trained Spotter
Rosslyn: 5.0 inches (9:45 PM, 2/11) - Trained Spotter
Baileys Crossroads 1: 5.0 inches (8:45 PM, 2/11) - Trained Spotter
Augusta County:
Hermitage 3 N: 10.0 inches (12:20 AM, 2/12) - Trained Spotter
Stuarts Draft 3 N: 9.5 inches (7:36 PM, 2/11) - Broadcast Media
Stuarts Draft 1 S: 8.2 inches (11:15 PM, 2/11) - Public
Staunton Arpt 3 WSW: 7.8 inches (8:49 PM, 2/11) - Broadcast Media
City of Alexandria:
Alexandria 2 ESE: 5.5 inches (8:58 PM, 2/11) - Trained Spotter
Alexandria 1 ENE: 5.5 inches (10:00 PM, 2/11) - Trained Spotter
City of Charlottesville:
Newcomb Hall 1 SW: 7.3 inches (8:38 PM, 2/11) - Trained Spotter
City of Fredericksburg:
Dunavant 1 S: 8.2 inches (11:30 PM, 2/11) - Trained Spotter
Fredericksburg 1 NNW: 6.5 inches (1:14 AM, 2/12) - Trained Spotter
Fredericksburg 1 ENE: 6.5 inches (1:14 AM, 2/12) - Trained Spotter
Fredericksburg 2 S: 6.5 inches (1:14 AM, 2/12) - Trained Spotter
Fredericksburg 2 E: 6.0 inches (1:14 AM, 2/12) - Trained Spotter
City of Manassas:
Independent Hill 2 E: 9.5 inches (12:00 AM, 2/12) - Trained Spotter
Manassas Park 1 SW: 6.5 inches (10:47 PM, 2/11) - Trained Spotter
City of Staunton:
Staunton 1 NW: 9.0 inches (8:50 PM, 2/11) - Broadcast Media
City of Waynesboro:
Waynesboro 1 S: 6.0 inches (11:17 PM, 2/11) - Trained Spotter
Waynesboro 2 N: 5.0 inches (9:15 PM, 2/11) - Public
Clarke County:
Berryville 1 NNW: 2.5 inches (9:05 PM, 2/11) - Trained Spotter
Culpeper County:
Rixeyville: 7.5 inches (9:45 PM, 2/11) - Public
Culpeper 1 W: 7.0 inches (9:30 PM, 2/11) - Trained Spotter
Fairfax County:
Hybla Valley 1 ESE: 8.5 inches (2:30 AM, 2/12) - Trained Spotter
Burke 2 SSW: 8.0 inches (11:11 PM, 2/11) - Public
Centreville 3 SSE: 7.2 inches (10:30 PM, 2/11) - Trained Spotter
Baileys Crossroads 1 NW: 7.0 inches (9:49 PM, 2/11) - Public
Newington 2 WNW: 7.0 inches (9:43 PM, 2/11) - Amateur Radio
Rose Hill 1 ENE: 6.5 inches (11:18 PM, 2/11) - Trained Spotter
Rose Hill: 6.2 inches (9:30 PM, 2/11) - Trained Spotter
Fairfax 1 N: 6.2 inches (10:37 PM, 2/11) - NWS Employee
Burke 1 S: 6.2 inches (10:24 PM, 2/11) - Trained Spotter
Fairfax: 6.1 inches (11:12 PM, 2/11) - Emergency Manager
West Springfield 2 W: 5.8 inches (8:10 PM, 2/11) - Trained Spotter
Chantilly 2 ENE: 5.8 inches (10:34 PM, 2/11) - Trained Spotter
Chantilly 3 E: 5.5 inches (11:45 PM, 2/11) - Trained Spotter
Herndon 2 ENE: 5.5 inches (1:51 AM, 2/12) - Trained Spotter
Dunn Loring 1 SSE: 5.3 inches (9:30 PM, 2/11) - Trained Spotter
Reston 2 N: 5.1 inches (10:00 PM, 2/11) - Trained Spotter
Vienna 1 WNW: 5.0 inches (10:56 PM, 2/11) - Trained Spotter
Chantilly 2 ESE: 5.0 inches (9:45 PM, 2/11) - Trained Spotter
Tysons Corner 1 N: 5.0 inches (10:40 PM, 2/11) - NWS Employee
Herndon 1 NNE: 4.7 inches (10:00 PM, 2/11) - NWS Employee
Oakton 1 ESE: 4.0 inches (9:20 PM, 2/11) - Trained Spotter
Herndon: 3.0 inches (7:30 PM, 2/11) - Dept of Highways
Fauquier County:
Broken Hill 2 WSW: 7.5 inches (8:00 PM, 2/11) - Trained Spotter
Bealeton: 7.5 inches (9:21 PM, 2/11) - Trained Spotter
Frederick County:
Cedar Grove 2 ENE: 3.0 inches (1:15 AM, 2/12) - Trained Spotter
Stephens City 2 E: 2.8 inches (12:50 AM, 2/12) - Trained Spotter
Cedar Hill 4 NNW: 2.4 inches (11:33 PM, 2/11) - Trained Spotter
Greene County:
Quinque 2 WSW: 8.0 inches (9:26 PM, 2/11) - Trained Spotter
Highland County:
Monterey: 8.0 inches (9:28 PM, 2/11) - 911 Call Center
Loudoun County:
Arcola 3 S: 5.9 inches (12:35 AM, 2/12) - Trained Spotter
Ashburn 1 W: 5.0 inches (4:47 AM, 2/12) - Public
Arcola 1 NNE: 4.9 inches (10:30 PM, 2/11) - Trained Spotter
Dulles International: 4.9 inches (1:00 AM, 2/12) - Official NWS Obs
Countryside 2 ESE: 4.0 inches (11:45 PM, 2/11) - Trained Spotter
Ashburn 3 WSW: 3.8 inches (10:07 PM, 2/11) - NWS Employee
Leesburg 2 E: 3.0 inches (10:35 PM, 2/11) - NWS Employee
Round Hill 1 WNW: 2.5 inches (9:34 PM, 2/11) - Trained Spotter
Hillsboro 3 NE: 2.0 inches (11:05 PM, 2/11) - Trained Spotter
Madison County:
Wolftown 1 W: 7.7 inches (10:36 PM, 2/11) - Public
Nelson County:
Wintergreen: 7.0 inches (9:29 PM, 2/11) - Law Enforcement
Page County:
Honeyville 1 ESE: 5.5 inches (10:10 PM, 2/11) - Trained Spotter
Luray 1 E: 5.5 inches (11:31 PM, 2/11) - Broadcast Media
Rileyville: 3.0 inches (7:40 PM, 2/11) - Broadcast Media
Prince William County:
Dale City 1 W: 7.8 inches (10:45 PM, 2/11) - Trained Spotter
Dumfries 1 ENE: 7.8 inches (1:40 AM, 2/12) - Trained Spotter
Dale City 3 NNW: 7.0 inches (9:00 PM, 2/11) - Emergency Manager
Bull Run 2 NE: 6.0 inches (9:56 PM, 2/11) - CoCoRaHS
Manassas Park 1 NNW: 6.0 inches (10:55 PM, 2/11) - Trained Spotter
Woolsey 2 W: 5.2 inches (12:00 AM, 2/12) - Public
Woolsey 2 SSW: 5.0 inches (1:04 AM, 2/12) - Trained Spotter
Manassas 3 NNW: 5.0 inches (8:10 PM, 2/11) - Trained Spotter
Rappahannock County:
Washington: 6.0 inches (10:41 PM, 2/11) - Public
Rockingham County:
Massanutten: 6.0 inches (8:46 PM, 2/11) - Broadcast Media
Bridgewater: 6.0 inches (12:09 AM, 2/12) - Broadcast Media
Elkton: 5.1 inches (7:58 PM, 2/11) - Trained Spotter
Massanutten 1 SE: 5.0 inches (8:00 PM, 2/11) - Trained Spotter
Harrisonburg: 4.9 inches (9:46 PM, 2/11) - Broadcast Media
Broadway: 4.8 inches (11:29 PM, 2/11) - Broadcast Media
Spotsylvania County:
Spotsylvania Courthouse: 4.0 inches (9:00 PM, 2/11) - Trained Spotter
Stafford County:
Glendie 1 N: 8.3 inches (11:55 PM, 2/11) - Trained Spotter
Stafford 2 NW: 8.2 inches (9:40 PM, 2/11) - Trained Spotter
Holly Corner 1 ENE: 6.5 inches (9:16 PM, 2/11) - NWS Employee
Holly Corner 2 E: 6.5 inches (11:15 PM, 2/11) - Trained Spotter
Ramoth W: 6.0 inches (9:10 PM, 2/11) - Trained Spotter
West Virginia snow totals for February 11 & 12:
Berkeley County:
Falling Waters 2 NW: 2.0 inches (12:45 AM, 2/12) - Trained Spotter
Martinsburg 2 E: 1.5 inches (8:00 PM, 2/11) - NWS Employee
Jefferson County:
Bloomery 3 SSE: 2.5 inches (9:30 PM, 2/11) - Trained Spotter
Mineral County:
Burlington E: 1.8 inches (9:15 PM, 2/11) - Trained Spotter
Pendleton County:
Franklin 1 WSW: 4.0 inches (11:27 PM, 2/11) - Broadcast Media
Franklin 1 ESE: 4.0 inches (9:50 PM, 2/11) - Emergency Manager
The Source: The National Weather Service and FOX 5 DC