The Brief Scattered thunderstorms could hit the D.C. region Monday afternoon after 3 p.m. Some storms may bring damaging winds and flash flooding, especially along the I-95 corridor. Another round of storms is likely Tuesday as a cold front moves through.



Showers and thunderstorms are likely across parts of the Washington, D.C. region on Monday as the summer heat and humidity continue to build.

Monday storms likely

What we know:

Sunshine is expected through the morning with temperatures near 90 degrees.

A Hazardous Weather Outlook has been issued for portions of the area along the I-95 corridor through central Maryland, northern Virginia, and District of Columbia.

Gusts, flooding possible

Scattered storms could materialize sometime this afternoon after 3 p.m. The National Weather Service says a few of the storms could produce damaging wind gusts and localized flash flooding.

Thunderstorms are also likely on Tuesday afternoon into the evening as a cold front moves through the region.

Image 1 of 7 ▼ Scattered thunderstorms Monday across DC region could bring damaging winds, flooding concerns