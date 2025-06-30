Scattered thunderstorms Monday across DC region could bring damaging winds, flooding concerns
WASHINGTON - Showers and thunderstorms are likely across parts of the Washington, D.C. region on Monday as the summer heat and humidity continue to build.
Monday storms likely
What we know:
Sunshine is expected through the morning with temperatures near 90 degrees.
A Hazardous Weather Outlook has been issued for portions of the area along the I-95 corridor through central Maryland, northern Virginia, and District of Columbia.
Gusts, flooding possible
Scattered storms could materialize sometime this afternoon after 3 p.m. The National Weather Service says a few of the storms could produce damaging wind gusts and localized flash flooding.
Thunderstorms are also likely on Tuesday afternoon into the evening as a cold front moves through the region.
The Source: Information in this article comes from the FOX 5 Weather Team and the National Weather Service.