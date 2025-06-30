Expand / Collapse search

Scattered thunderstorms Monday across DC region could bring damaging winds, flooding concerns

By
Published  June 30, 2025 10:37am EDT
News
FOX 5 DC
DC weather: Showers, thunderstorms possible Monday

DC weather: Showers, thunderstorms possible Monday

A humid Monday with temperatures near 90 degrees and the possibility of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon and evening.

The Brief

    • Scattered thunderstorms could hit the D.C. region Monday afternoon after 3 p.m.
    • Some storms may bring damaging winds and flash flooding, especially along the I-95 corridor.
    • Another round of storms is likely Tuesday as a cold front moves through.

WASHINGTON - Showers and thunderstorms are likely across parts of the Washington, D.C. region on Monday as the summer heat and humidity continue to build.

Monday storms likely

What we know:

Sunshine is expected through the morning with temperatures near 90 degrees.

A Hazardous Weather Outlook has been issued for portions of the area along the I-95 corridor through central Maryland, northern Virginia, and District of Columbia.

Gusts, flooding possible

Scattered storms could materialize sometime this afternoon after 3 p.m. The National Weather Service says a few of the storms could produce damaging wind gusts and localized flash flooding.

Thunderstorms are also likely on Tuesday afternoon into the evening as a cold front moves through the region.

Image 1 of 7

Scattered thunderstorms Monday across DC region could bring damaging winds, flooding concerns

The Source: Information in this article comes from the FOX 5 Weather Team and the National Weather Service.

NewsWeatherWashington, D.C.MarylandVirginia