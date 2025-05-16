Savannah James, wife of LeBron James teams up with Howard University’s College of Medicine

Savannah James, wife of NBA legend LeBron James, is teaming up with Howard University's College of Medicine on her new skincare line.

What we know:

The businesswoman and podcast host has launched a new skincare line, "Reframe."

"I've used these products exclusively for the last two years, and my skin has never felt or looked better," James writes on her company website.

When sharing the inspiration behind her new skincare line, James states her daughter Zhuri helped to push her out of her comfort zone. According to James, Reform is an all-inclusive skincare brand that is not just for "skin tones and types" but includes aspects of culture, fashion, music, art, and design.

The line features three products that target different aspects of skin health. Including a daily brightening serum, facial sculpting cream, and an overnight collagen seal. Products range from $95 to $135.

FOX 5 reached out to Howard University for a statement and waiting to hear back.