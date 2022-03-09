Salute to Sue Palka: A look back at memorable moments with FOX 5 DC

We're starting our Salute to Sue Palka on FOX 5 DC!

Our dear legendary meteorologist is just a few weeks away from saying goodbye to the FOX 5 Weather team.

It's been a remarkable run after 36 years. We're going to spend some time looking back on some memorable moments throughout the years.

The good news is that our viewers will still have the chance to see Sue on FOX 5.

"We know you don’t like it when we "disappear" so that’s why we’re giving you this heads up. My last day will be March 23, so I’m going to help get you through the winter," Sue said during the initial announcement of her retirement.

"While I won’t be with you every day, I’m beyond thrilled to tell you that our General Manager Patrick Paolini has asked me to continue to make regular appearances on some of our many live programs and to do some feature reporting. That new phase of my career will begin later this year, so we WILL continue to see each other."