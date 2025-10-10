RHOP star Wendy Osefo and husband Eddie arrested in Maryland

Real Housewives of Potomac's Dr. Wendy Osefo and her husband Eddie Osefo were arrested in Carroll County on criminal fraud charges, according to court documents.

What we know:

The charges are related to an April 2024 incident in which the couple reported a burglary, telling police their bedroom was ransacked and several designer bags and jewelry worth $450,000 had been stolen. According to court records, deputies claim that the items reported stolen were returned"where a full refund was provided prior to the alleged burglary."

After submitting an insurance claim, Eddie Osefo updated the information to add Wendy Osefo's gold diamond anniversary band. But Wendy Osefo was observed wearing the ring in a post on social media, according to prosecutors.

The Osefos were indicted by a Carroll County grand jury on seven counts of insurance fraud, eight counts of conspiracy insurance fraud and one count of making a false statement to a police officer.

The backstory:

Known on the show as "Dr. Wendy," Osefo joined RHOP in 2020. She and Eddie have three children together.