RFK Stadium Plan: Washington Commanders, DC agree on deal to return to nation's capital

The Brief The Washington Commanders plan to return to D.C. with a $2.7 billion stadium at the RFK site, set to open in 2030. The project includes housing, recreation, and business districts, with the city contributing over $1 billion. Approval from the D.C. Council is needed, with a vote expected by July.



After nearly three decades, Washington Commanders fans will see their team return to the nation's capital as part of a monumental multi-billion-dollar agreement to redevelop the RFK Stadium site and surrounding community.

Announced Monday by Mayor Muriel Bowser and the Commanders, the deal includes plans for a covered stadium with a 65,000-seat capacity, set to open in 2030.

The stadium will occupy 20 acres of the old RFK site, with 160 adjacent acres devoted to housing, a recreation center, and a business and entertainment district. Groundbreaking is anticipated next year, pending approval from the D.C. Council.

READ MORE: RFK Stadium Deal: DC, Washington Commanders unveil plans for site

A rendering of what a new stadium at D.C.’s RFK stadium site could look like. A multi-billion-dollar agreement has been reached to bring the Commanders back to Washington, D.C., revitalizing the old RFK Stadium site and the surrounding community. (Go Expand

What we know:

The Commanders will invest $2.7 billion in the project, while the city will contribute over $1 billion. Mayor Bowser projects the development will generate $4 billion in tax revenue. The plan also features 5,000–6,000 housing units, with nearly one-third designated as affordable housing for residents earning less than 60% of the area median income. Additional investments are slated for the Kingman Park neighborhood.

Despite promises of revitalization, local residents remain divided on the deal's impact. Four D.C. Council members publicly support the agreement, though Council Chair Phil Mendelson and Ward 4 Council Member Charles Allen have raised concerns about public funding. The proposal requires seven council votes for approval, and Mayor Bowser is urging a decision by July.

With Mayor Bowser, team owner Josh Harris, and NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell expressing confidence in the project, the team aims to welcome fans back to the stands by 2030.

RFK Stadium deal highlights

The Commanders will invest at least $2.7 billion to build a year-round roofed stadium and related improvements, the largest private investment in D.C.'s history.

The District will contribute $500 million for horizontal and non-vertical stadium costs through the Sports Facilities Fee, avoiding cuts to the operating budget.

Parking development will be supported by a $175 million revenue bond, funded by in-stadium activity once the stadium is operational.

Events DC will invest up to $181 million for parking garages near community recreation facilities, which Events DC will own.

The District will allocate $202 million for utilities infrastructure, roadways, and a WMATA transit study at the site.

Similar to other major projects like St. Elizabeths East, the District will invest in utilities and roadways to support the development.

The new roofed stadium, with a 65,000-seat capacity, will occupy 11% of the site and host year-round events, opening in 2030.

Development includes restaurants, entertainment venues, hotels, housing, green spaces, and more around the stadium.

Approximately 5,000–6,000 housing units will be created, with at least 30% designated as affordable housing.

The Fields at RFK will be preserved and operated during construction.

A new sportsplex near the fields will host youth sporting events, supported by $89 million in the FY 2026 budget.

The Kingman Park District will feature housing, mixed-use development, open space, and recreational facilities, prioritizing local businesses through the RFP process.

RFK Campus will be easily accessible via public transit and provide 8,000 parking spots at full buildout.

The activation of RFK Campus is projected to generate 14,000 construction jobs, 2,000 permanent jobs, $4 billion in tax revenue, and over $15.6 billion in direct spending over 30 years.