RFK Stadium Plan: Residents voice concerns over proposed Washington Commanders stadium

As plans for a new Washington Commanders stadium at the RFK site take shape, city leaders hosted a packed town hall Monday night in Northeast D.C. to present their vision and hear directly from residents.

The Brief City leaders outline plans for a $3.7 billion stadium at RFK, sparking resident concerns. Locals worry about costs, displacement, and taxpayer contributions for traffic and parking. Council vote expected this summer, with groundbreaking needed by next fall for a 2030 opening.



The proposed $3.7 billion stadium is part of a larger $4 billion redevelopment plan that includes housing, retail, green space, and a major entertainment venue designed to host year-round events. Officials tout the project as a gateway to long-overdue investment in Ward 7, but many residents worry about who will truly benefit.

Concerns over costs, taxpayer contributions, traffic, parking garages, and potential health risks were raised during the meeting, which drew more than 275 attendees, said FOX 5's Maureen Umeh. Some residents also fear displacement, demanding more answers and assurances.

City officials emphasize the stadium’s potential to create jobs, housing, and long-term economic growth. However, council approval is required before any construction can begin.

A vote is expected this summer, and officials say ground must be broken by fall of next year to meet the stadium’s targeted 2030 opening. More community meetings are promised in the months ahead.