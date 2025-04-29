RFK Stadium deal raises questions about Northwest Stadium's future

The Brief Commanders' move to D.C. raises uncertainty about Northwest Stadium's future and local impact. Josh Harris promises to prevent disrepair; demolition costs will be covered by the team. Commanders will maintain Maryland operations and play at Northwest Stadium through 2027.



As the Washington Commanders prepare to move back to the District under a multi-billion-dollar RFK Stadium redevelopment deal, Maryland residents near Northwest Stadium are left wondering about the site's future.

What we know:

Commanders’ owner Josh Harris addressed concerns on Monday, stating the team's commitment to ensuring Northwest Stadium does not fall into disrepair like RFK.

While no formal agreement has been announced, a team official confirmed the organization will cover demolition costs when the time comes.

John Boyd, a land site selection expert with the Boyd Company, highlighted the significant loss for Maryland, especially as the county faces federal layoffs and the state faces a budget deficit. Boyd emphasized the importance of supporting local business owners impacted by the team's departure.

For now, the Commanders will maintain their Maryland headquarters and are contracted to play at Northwest Stadium until 2027, with the possibility of staying a few additional years.

Moore highlights Commanders' Maryland commitment

What they're saying:

Maryland Gov. Wes Moore stressed the commitment of the Commanders' ownership group to fulfill their obligations to Maryland, following Monday's announcement of the team's decision to relocate back to Washington, D.C.

"I know the ownership group for the Washington Commanders made it very clear as soon as they bought the team that they had an interest in going back to its home in Washington D.C. at RFK Stadium," he said when FOX 5 spoke with him on Monday. "And so, while we're happy that their initial request and the thing that they hoped for is now going to come to fulfillment, we're also really happy that the promises that were made to the people of Prince George's County, the promises made to people in Landover, that that is also going to be honored in all of this as well."

"We're looking forward to continuing to work with them, as we will, to make sure that the area in Landover is going to be better than what it is right now, which was their commitment that they made to us, and the commitment that I made to the people of Prince George County," Moore continued.

Northwest Stadium facts

Five miles from D.C.

Largest Mid-Atlantic sports venue and entertainment hub.

Home to the Washington Commanders since 1997.

The venue has hosted world-famous musicians, international soccer, rugby, college football, and cultural community events.

