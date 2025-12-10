Montgomery County woman catches porch pirate on camera

The Brief A porch pirate was caught on camera stealing a woman's package in Montgomery County. During this holiday season, as thousands are having packages delivered to their homes, she's reminding fellow residents to be vigilant. Law enforcement has also provided some package theft prevention tips.



A Montgomery County woman is reminding people to look out for porch pirates after she says a man stole a package that was delivered to her home, and it was caught on camera.

She’s telling DMV residents to remain extra vigilant, especially during this holiday season, as thousands are having packages delivered to their homes.

Caught on camera:

The suspect is seen on surveillance video sitting outside a townhouse in the 11000 block of Empire Lane in Rockville — a relatively quiet, tight-knit community.

Seen dressed in grey sweatpants, a black t-shirt and white shoes.

He looks around, appearing to make sure no one’s watching grabs a package and takes off running around 11:00 a.m. on Thursday.

The homeowner, who doesn’t want to show her face on camera out of fear of retaliation, says the package contained two scarves she bought online that would keep her warm in the cold weather.

"I feel very sad about this whole thing and because this neighborhood used to be very safe, we feel very happy to live here, but suddenly this happened, so I feel very sad," the homeowner told FOX 5. "Whether it's D.C., Maryland, or Virginia, thousands of people are getting packages delivered over the next few weeks, especially during the holiday season. I would like to tell all the other people to be more vigilant during this holiday season."

Big picture view:

Law enforcement has some package theft prevention tips:

have a trusted neighbor keep an eye out for your deliveries.

require a signature so packages aren't left unattended.

choose a delivery day when you know you'll be home.

use secure, lockable boxes that only you (or the driver with a code) can access

report suspicious behavior

Now she shared that video with Montgomery County police and filed a report. The police are investigating.

If you recognize the suspect and have any information about this package theft, call Montgomery County Police.