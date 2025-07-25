RFK Stadium deal moves forward: Here are the key details

A reworked deal between the Washington Commanders and city leaders brings the team one step closer to a return to the RFK Stadium site, with the D.C. Council set to vote on legislation Aug. 1.

Council Chairman Phil Mendelson said the agreement came together over the past 10 days, adding new revenue-sharing provisions while maintaining the city’s $1 billion investment. Mayor Muriel Bowser rallied supporters Thursday at the Wilson Building, urging continued pressure on the Council.

A public hearing is scheduled next week, followed by an initial vote Aug. 1. A final vote is expected Sept. 17.

Key details

Under the new terms, the District would gain an estimated $674 million in added revenue:

$260 million from parking fees

$112 million in parking taxes

$54 million in merchandise sales tax

$248 million in food and beverage sales tax

The Commanders said they welcomed feedback and support throughout negotiations and are one step closer to returning to our spiritual home.

