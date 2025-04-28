Commanders will honor promises made to Maryland as they plan move to DC, Gov. Moore says

The Brief Maryland Gov. Wes Moore stressed the commitment of Commanders to honor promises to Prince George's County as they plan their move to D.C. He welcomed the team's return to RFK Stadium and their commitment to improving Landover. The $2.7 billion stadium project marks the largest private investment in D.C.'s history.



Maryland Gov. Wes Moore stressed the commitment of the Washington Commanders' ownership group to fulfill their obligations to Maryland, following Monday's announcement of the team's decision to relocate back to Washington, D.C.

Commanders honor Maryland promises

What they're saying:

"I know the ownership group for the Washington Commanders made it very clear as soon as they bought the team that they had an interest in going back to its home in Washington D.C. at RFK Stadium," he told FOX 5 on Monday. "And so, while we're happy that their initial request and the thing that they hoped for is now going to come to fulfillment, we're also really happy that the promises that were made to the people of Prince George's County, the promises made to people in Landover, that that is also going to be honored in all of this as well."

"We're looking forward to continuing to work with them, as we will, to make sure that the area in Landover is going to be better than what it is right now, which was their commitment that they made to us, and the commitment that I made to the people of Prince George County," Moore continued.

READ MORE: RFK Stadium Deal: DC, Washington Commanders unveil plans for site

RFK Stadium marks new era

The Commanders are set to return to the nation’s capital following an agreement between the organization and the District of Columbia to build a new stadium on the site of the old RFK Stadium.

Mayor Muriel Bowser joined owner Josh Harris and NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell at a press conference where they announced the agreement.

The team will invest $2.7 billion for a roofed, year-round stadium and related improvements, which is expected to be the largest private investment in D.C. history. The city will contribute $500 million in stadium horizontal costs via the Sports Facilities Fee and will avoid cuts to the city’s operating budget.

The current timeline has the new D.C. stadium opening in the fall of 2023.