RFK Stadium Deal: New Washington Commanders plan may bring higher ticket prices

The Brief New Commanders stadium may lead to higher ticket prices due to luxury features and expenses. Exact pricing is unclear, but season ticket holders might benefit from better rates or early access. Fans remain supportive, while owner Josh Harris focuses on affordability and inclusion.



A brand-new stadium for the Washington Commanders promises state-of-the-art amenities and a multi-billion-dollar price tag, but rising costs could mean higher ticket prices for fans.

Ticket prices may rise

What we know:

When Nationals Park opened in 2008, ticket prices jumped from $21 at RFK Stadium to $30. Despite the increase, fans continued to fill the stands. Experts predict a similar trend for Commanders fans, even if prices rise with the new stadium.

READ MORE: RFK Stadium deal would not pass if vote was held today, says DC Council Chairman

The exact cost of tickets remains uncertain. A stadium expert noted that prices will depend on factors such as amenities and team performance. High-end features like luxury seating, paid seat licenses, and limited parking could drive up costs, with those already paying premium prices likely to see the largest increases. However, current season ticket holders may benefit from better pricing or early access.

Fans remain supportive

Fans interviewed expressed support for the team and the new stadium, regardless of potential price hikes. Commanders owner Josh Harris emphasized his commitment to affordability and inclusion, though it remains to be seen how this will play out with the new venue.

READ MORE: RFK Stadium Plan: Washington Commanders, DC agree on deal to return to nation's capital