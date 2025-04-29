DC Council Chairman says RFK stadium deal would not pass if vote was held today

The Brief DC Council Chairman Mendelson says RFK stadium deal would not pass if vote held today. Concerns raised over the $1.1 billion public investment in the $4 billion project. Commanders remain optimistic about council approval and moving forward.



D.C. Council Chairman Phil Mendelson said the multi-billion-dollar RFK stadium deal that would bring the Washington Commanders back to D.C. would not pass if the Council vote was held today.

RFK stadium deal details

In an interview with FOX 5 on Tuesday, Mendelson said council members are concerned about the cost of the plan.

"If it was today, given the information we know, I would say no. I don't think the votes are there," Mendelson told FOX 5.

Public funding concerns raised

The Commanders are set to return to the nation's capital under a nearly $4 billion agreement between the franchise and the District of Columbia government, announced Monday by Mayor Muriel Bowser and team owner Josh Harris. The new stadium will be built at the site of the old RFK Stadium, which served as the team's home for over three decades.

Plans for the covered stadium include a 65,000-seat capacity and year-round usability. The facility is scheduled to open in 2030, with groundbreaking expected next year. However, the project is contingent upon approval from the Council of the District of Columbia, a critical step that requires majority support from its members. The city has proposed investing $1.1 billion, raising questions from some officials about the use of public funds.

Despite the challenges, Harris expressed optimism about securing Council approval and moving forward with the development.