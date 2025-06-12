RFK Stadium deal in jeopardy as Bowser, Mendelson clash over approval timeline

The Brief Bowser and Mendelson clash over the RFK Stadium deal’s approval timeline. Delays could allow Commanders owner Josh Harris to explore options elsewhere. The $4 billion project includes housing, a rec center, and entertainment space.



The deal to bring the Washington Commanders back to D.C. is in jeopardy as Mayor Muriel Bowser and D.C. Council Chairman Phil Mendelson fight over the approval timeline.

Bowser warns that delays could derail the agreement.

The highly anticipated deal, announced on April 28, would see the Commanders return to the RFK Stadium site. However, Mendelson has voiced strong opposition to the city's proposed $1 billion public investment.

Bowser warns of delays

What we know:

The council says it cannot meet the approval deadline due to receiving Bowser’s budget two months late, a delay blamed on Congress withholding D.C. tax funds.

Bowser warns that if the council does not act soon, the negotiated terms will expire, allowing team owner Josh Harris to explore options in Maryland and Virginia.

A rendering of what a new stadium at D.C.’s RFK stadium site could look like. A multi-billion-dollar agreement has been reached to bring the Commanders back to Washington, D.C., revitalizing the old RFK Stadium site and the surrounding community. (Go Expand

Council debates investment

The proposed stadium redevelopment includes 160 acres for housing, a recreation center, and a business and entertainment district. The Commanders would invest approximately $2.7 billion, while the city would contribute just over $1 billion.

Bowser estimates the project could generate $4 billion in tax revenue.

