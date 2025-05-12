RFK Jr. takes grandkids swimming – in Rock Creek

Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. swam in Rock Creek with his grandkids on Mother's Day – which the National Park Service forbids due to high bacteria levels.

What we know:

RFK Jr. posted on social media on Sunday afternoon, showing photos of himself and his grandkids swimming in Rock Creek.

"Swimming and wading are not allowed due to high bacteria levels," according to the National Park Service. "Rock Creek has high levels of bacteria and other infectious pathogens that make swimming, wading, and other contact with the water a hazard to human (and pet) health. Please protect yourself and your pooches by staying on trails and out of the creek. All District waterways are subject to a swim ban - this means wading, too!"

Dig deeper:

Swimming is illegal in most of D.C.'s waterways thanks in part to bacterial contamination from D.C.'s aging sewer system.

That hasn't kept people from trying to take a dip in D.C. – remember when singer Lorde went for a dip in the Potomac before a show?

Events to swim in the Anacostia River have been regularly scheduled, and regularly postponed due to poor water quality.