Anacostia River splash postponed again due to water quality

By
Published  June 29, 2024 10:36am EDT
Prince George's County
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. - The First Annual Anacostia River Splash has been postponed again due to water quality.

The splash was scheduled for Saturday, June 29, but will now be postponed until July 13, according to Anacostia Riverkeeper. 

An additional water quality sample was taken on Friday and came back above E. coli recreational standards. As a result, the splash has been rescheduled. 

The event was originally introduced as a way to showcase how much water quality has improved over the years — Mother Nature continues to have other plans.

Enthusiastic swimmers have been waiting since July 2023 to take a dip in the river, but the event continues to be rescheduled due to repeated water quality issues. 