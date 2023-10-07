Reward increased to $20K for escaped inmate

The reward for information leading to the capture of an inmate who escaped a hospital in August has been doubled to $20,000.

Earlier this week, Montgomery County Police offered a reward of up to $10,000 for any information that leads to the arrest of 21-year-old Naseem Isaiah Roulack. The U.S. Marshals Service has since doubled the reward to $20,000, indicating that Roulack should be considered armed and dangerous.

Roulack escaped police custody on August 12 at Bon Secours St. Mary’s Hospital in Henrico County. He's since been linked to a carjacking in Montgomery County on September 1.

Roulack is described as a Black male. He stands at 5’8 inches tall, 225 pounds and has brown eyes. He has tattoos on his face, which include "Cut Throat" on his right cheek, a tattoo on his left arm that says "RIP ish" and a tattoo on his right arm that reads "Faith is Seeing with Your Heart When All Your Eyes See is Darkness." He also goes by the alias of Lil Nas.

The U.S. Marshals Service can be contacted at 1-877-WANTED2, or tips can be submitted via the USMS Tips app. You can also reach VADOC’s fugitive line at 1-877-896-5764 and Virginia State Police by dialing #77 or 911.