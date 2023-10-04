$10,000 reward offered for information on escaped inmate linked to Montgomery County carjacking

Montgomery County Police are offering a reward of up to $10,000 for any information that leads to the arrest of 21-year-old Isaiah Roulack an escaped inmate from Henrico County hospital linked to a recent armed carjacking in the county.

This comes just days after Roulack named as a suspect in a recent armed carjacking in Montgomery County on Friday, Sept. 1, just months after his escape in August.

Police continue to warn Roulack is 'armed' and 'dangerous.' Law enforcement is encouraging anyone who sees him to call 911 or #77 on a cell phone.

Roulack is described as a Black male. He stands at 5’8 inches tall, 225 pounds and has brown eyes. He has tattoos on his face, which include "Cut Throat" on his right cheek, a tattoo on his left arm that says "RIP ish" and a tattoo on his right arm that reads "Faith is Seeing with Your Heart When All Your Eyes See is Darkness." He also goes by the alias of Lil Nas.

Anyone with information regarding these suspects or this crime is asked to visit the Crime Solvers of Montgomery County.