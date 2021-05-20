Return of high school state championships for Maryland athletes

Some high school athletes in Maryland will be lifting trophies at the end of their spring seasons after administrators give the approval for state tournaments to take place.

The Maryland Public Secondary Schools Athletic Association board met and reviewed plans Wednesday from tournament directors across the state for spring state championships.

The MPSSAA voted in favor of the proposals. Spring state championships will take place between June 5 and June 19 and will be the first played in the state since May 2019.

High school baseball, softball, boys lacrosse, girls lacrosse, tennis, and track and field will all hold state tournaments.

The board also approved fall and winter state championships.