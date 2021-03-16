Reston’s ‘Roer’s Zoofari’ reopens after fire that killed 2 giraffes, including ‘Waffles’

Reston’s "Roer’s Zoofari" has reopened, a little over a week after a deadly fire that killed two giraffes, including its star attraction, "Waffles."

The owners and staff told FOX 5’s Bob Barnard that they have been overwhelmed by the love and support they’ve received from the community since the fire.

Along with "Waffles," the fire took another victim, a 5-year-old giraffe who was so new to the venue, he hadn’t been named. Although he had no official name, the staff had come to call him "Belgian" – as in Belgian waffles – in memoriam.

"The animals miss the people. I think it’s very much entertaining for the animals as much as it is for the people," said the zoo’s owner, Vanessa Roer.

Roer bought the former Reston Zoo five years ago, enjoying considerable success before the deadly fire.

She says that the staff is now trying to focus on caring for the animals who remain at the venue, as well as making sure they’re safe.

"We’ve been trying to focus on the existing animals here, making sure we’re taking the best care possible of them. Also continuing to work on the investigation and moving forward – looking at whatever plans need to be put in place to make sure that we don’t ever have this kind of a tragedy again," Roer said.

Althought fire investigators have not determined an official cause for the blaze, the staff believes it originated in the barn’s heating system.

The zoofari still has plenty of fascinating residents that visitors can observe.

Aside from "Burrito," a blue and gold macaw; the zoofari is home to a pair of warthogs, "Bobo and Tumbo;" as well as a Nigerian dwarf goat; and Cheetah triplets "Alvin," "Simon," and "Theodore," among others.

The walkthrough petting zoo section of the zoo, however, remains closed for the time being.

Admission to the zoofari is $25 for adults, and $15 for children. The price for admission also covers a bag of carrots that can be used to feed the animals.

